Sam Fender fans claim Coachella crowds "undeserving" of star after midday crowd draws critisism
The North Tyneside local is currently in North America playing venues across the USA and Canada. With the main body of the US tour now out the way, Fender and his band headed to California for the world famous Coachella Festival.
The event, which runs over two weekends, arguably sits alongside Glastonbury as one of the most iconic festivals in the world but fans of Sam Fender have criticised the crowd he drew at the stateside event.
Fender played on the Mojave Stage, the joint third largest performance space on the site in a fairly early slot compared to what fans in the UK and Europe may expect considering his level of fame on this side of the Atlantic.
This led to fans watching in the UK to criticise the crowd at the US festival with many claiming the Coachella crowd “don’t deserve” to have Fender on the lineup.
“Sam Fender deserves a bigger crowd at Coachella y’all are missing out” said one fan, taking to social media to talk about the crowd.
Another added: “A small Sam Fender crowd at coachella? F*** I should’ve been there too you guys don’t deserve him.”
The sentiment was mirrored by another user, simply saying: “Coachella didn’t deserve Sam Fender.”
Despite the frustration aimed at the crowd, the set itself was considered to be one of the best of the weekend by fans, with one saying: “[Lady]Gaga easily had the best set, swiftly followed by Green Day. Honorable mentions for me would be Benson Boone and Sam Fender.”
The 45 minute set was live streamed on YouTube through the official Coachella Festival account with an eight song setlist.
Coachella now runs over two weekends with identical lineups, meaning Fender is set to return to the California event onEaster weekend.
Sam Fender’s setlist at Coachella was as follows:
Getting Started
Arm’s Length
The Borders
Howdon Aldi Death Queue
People Watching
Spit Of You
Seventeen Going Under
Hypersonic Missiles
