Sam Fender impressed crowds over the weekend as the star took to the stage for the first time after a vocal injury.

The North East star, who was born and raised in North Tyneside, took to the stage at Saturday night’s awards ceremony and performed the first single from his new album.

This was the first time Fender appeared on stage since he cancelled his final shows of 2024 which included what was supposed to be a huge homecoming show at Newcastle’s Utilta Arena.

Sam Fender performed at the 2025 Brit Awards. | Niall Lea

Back in December Fender, who has had previous issues with his vocal chords, took to social media to say: “Glasgow and Newcastle, as most of you know I’ve had the flu for a few days now.

“Regardless of how compromised my voice was I did everything to put on the best show possible. Today I’ve had an ENT scope/camera down my throat and sadly I’ve haemorrhaged my right vocal chord, I’m absolutely heartbroken.”

This was not the first time Fender has needed to cancel shows due to his vocal chords. Most recently in 2022 he needed to pull out of European festival appearances after doctors said he would cause similar issues to his chords if he was to play.

Since then Fender has had a quiet time away from the spotlight, releasing singles in the build up to the release of his highly anticipated third album People Watching on Friday, February 21. The record reached the number one spot on its week of release.

After a nearly three month period without performing, Fender returned to the stage in front of the UK music business with aplomb. His performance seemed to start with the star holding back vocally, building into the song as it progressed.

It was a hugely successful night for the singer-songwriter, who also won the fan voted award for Best Alternative/Rock Act, beating Beabadoobee, The Cure, Ezra Collective and The Last Dinner Party.

He was also shortlisted for Artist Of The Year, but was beaten to the trophy by Charli XCX, who won five awards across the night.

Fender willl now embark on a European tour throughout March before heading to the USA for some dates across April. His next UK dates will be stadium shows at the London Stadium and St James Park.