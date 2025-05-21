Sarah Millican prepares for huge first leg of USA tour with many shows sold out

Sarah Millican is preparing for a huge US tour over the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all know the South Tyneside comedian as a local star, but Millican is also huge across the Atlantic and it is just a matter of weeks before she heads stateside for a major USA tour.

Millican will start her tour of the states - her first of two in 2025 - at the start of June at the 1,600 capacity Michigan Theatre in Ann Arbor, Michigan before her Late Bloomer tour heads across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These dates run from Thursday, June 5 until Saturday, June 28 when the tour culminates in Portland on the west coast.

A second leg of the tour will run from mid-October until late November later this year.

Only four of the dates across the first leg still have tickets remaining - a hugely impressive feat for someone who wears their North East roots so firmly on their sleeve. The promotional material for the tour includes local phrases and references which many of us may think would be lost on a US audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so lucky to be able to perform in countries outside of the UK” explained Millican in a recent Instagram post. “I’m even more lucky that people actually come and laugh.”

Millican has already toured the UK, Europe, Australian and New Zealand as part of the Late Bloomer tour.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.