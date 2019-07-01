Sir Bobby play cast tell of their pride
The cast of Bobby Robson Saved My Life have spoken of their pride in paying tribute to theformer Newcastle United and England manager.
Charlie Richmond, Donald McBride and Sam Neale have been cast in Tom Kelly’s new play – Bobby Robson Saved My Life - which premieres at The Customs House, South Shields, on Tuesday, July 16.
Directed by Jamie Brown, the play focuses on the late Sir Bobby’s legacy and explores the ability of one person to have a dramatic effect on the life of another, without ever knowing it.
Focusing on three very different individuals and the ups and downs life throws at them, it aims to be a heart-warming, inspirational and uplifting piece that celebrates not only Sir Bobby’s life, but the impact he had on so many.
A portion of each ticket sales will be donated to The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation, which was launched in 2008 to help find more effective ways to detect and treat cancer and has since gone on to raise more than £13m.
Charlie, whose company, Quayside Productions, is co-producing the play with The Customs House and Ion Productions, said: “As an actor often known for comedy roles, I’m excited to explore my more serious side as the character Mark.”
Donald, who will play Tommy, has spent 40 years treading the boards in the North East and appeared in iconic TV dramas like Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Our
Friends in the North and Spender.
He said: “I’m glad to help raise awareness of The Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.”
Sam, who will play Clair, said: “Sir Bobby Robson is an icon and Tom’s play is a moving and touching tribute with real human stories.”
Bobby Robson Saved My Life runs from Tuesday, July 16, to Saturday, July 20, at The Customs House, before moving on to the Regent Theatre in Ipswich, where Sir Bobby enjoyed great success with Ipswich Town, and then the Tyne Theatre and Opera House.
The Customs House performances start at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm Wednesday and Saturday matinee.
Tickets, priced from £20, are available from the box office.