Reporter Faye Dixon had a chat with Chris between his hectic training sessions at Harton Academy to talk about Saturday's show, his North East roots and the support he is getting.

On Saturday, November 2, Chris and Karen Hauer will channel Geordie duo PJ and Duncan (Ant and Dec) as they tackle a street dance routine.

For Chris, Let's Get Ready To Rhumble brings back fond childhood memories. He said: “It’s a dream come true. This was the first album that I ever got on cassette. I used to dance to this round the house as a kid. It’s so surreal that I’m dancing to it in front of so many people now.

“I’m absolutely buzzing. There’s no posture or flailing arm rubbish. You’ve still got to focus on the movements but I can enjoy this one a lot more.”

Despite all of the fun he’s having, it is proving to be hard work.

Chris said: “I’ve been feeling the effects of it all. Last night, I was supposed to put Robin to bed and I just fell asleep. When I’m not training, I’m on the train to London or on TV or in a taxi or doing the podcast and I’m trying to spend as much time with my family too.

“I crawl to the toilet in the middle of the night and walk back to bed when my legs aren’t so stiff.

Comedian Chris Ramsey is excited for this week's Strictly routine.

“I’ve definitely lost a lot of weight since I started but I’m eating more than I was because you need the calories. I have four meals a day but I definitely feel fitter. I’m sweating like no one’s business.

“Strictly finishes around Christmas time and I can’t wait to put it all back on.”

He claims that the fun outweighs the difficulty of the competition.

The comedian is used to spending time away from home and he has managed to spend time with his son Robin and wife Rosie.

Karen Hauer and Chris Ramsey during the BBC1 dance contest, Strictly Come Dancing. Photo by Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Chris said: “It’s the problem with being in the North that most things are down south but I love living in South Shields. It’s my home and it’s where my family is.”

This week Robin celebrated his 4th birthday and Chris has been impressed with his confident dance moves to Gangnam Style which Robin showed off in the training room.

Chris said: “If it was Robin and Karen, he’d have a place in the final already.”

Rosie has tried to get Chris into ballroom dancing after Strictly is over but he’s not sure yet. However, he did confess that he would be more confident dancing at parties and weddings now.

Chris Ramsey and partner Karen Hauer perform an American Smooth on week three of Strictly Come Dancing. Picture: BBC/Guy Levy/PA.

Rosie is coming to see the live show and another family member will be taking over her weekly Strictly party back in South Shields.

Chris can’t wait for everyone to see his routine.

He said: “The public pulled me and Karen through last week and I know, especially those in the North East, are going to love this dance. It’s for them. It’s our music.

“Ant and Dec probably aren’t going to be watching but hopefully they’ll see my dance at some point. I’d love to get an email from them.

“People can see when you’re out of your comfort zone and you’re just going for it and I think they relate to that. I have always had support in the past but this is on another level.”

