South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey announced as contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2019
Chris Ramsey will be putting on his dancing shoes as he is set to appear on the latest series of Strictly.
On Wednesday, July 31, he appeared on The One Show and was announced as the second contestant set for Strictly Come Dancing.
While on the show, he said: "I'm buzzing, I'm really buzzing."
He claimed that he had struggled to keep quiet and had already told some of his friends.
It isn’t the first time Chris has appeared as a contestant on a TV show. In 2013, here took part in Celebrity Mastermind, in 2015 he appeared on Celebrity Benchmark and in 2017 he was a contestant on Richard Osman's House of Games and The Chase: Celebrity Specials.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Chris said: "I'm both excited and absolutely terrified to be doing the show. You will not find me on the dance floor at parties, you will find me at the buffet table. All night.
"At my wedding I danced with my wife, that one song took about six months' practice, and I definitely stood on her feet a couple of times. So I'm looking forward to the possibility of making a fool of myself in front of millions of people. There better be a buffet after the live shows."
Shortly after the announcement, BBC Strictly tweeted the news captioned “he can handle a heckle but how about a fleckerl?”
Also set to be taking to the dance floor are footballer David James and EastEnders star Emma Barton who plays Honey Mitchell.