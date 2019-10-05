'From South Shields to Hollywood' comedian Chris Ramsey takes on Fred Astaire on Strictly Movie Week

The Shields Gazette is backing Chris Ramsey in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey has officially turned smooth on us – almost, as he went “from South Shields to Hollywood” in Tess Daly’s words on Saturday, October 5’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Following last weeks breakthrough where he bagged three sevens and a five, this week wasn’t so high in marks despite giving it his all.

Chris looked rather dapper when he took to the floor suited and booted as he took on the iconic style and swagger of Fred Astaire in the 1935 film Top Hat, dancing a foxtrot-inspired American Smooth to Frank Sinatra’s Cheek to Cheek.

In training, Karen told him: “You worked hard. You’re going to keep working harder.”

However, this week was much more of a challenge for the cheeky chappy. Chris said: “It’s difficult and it’s American and smooth - the two things that I am not.”

But he did appear positive, saying: “I feel like I’m in a better place now and I feel like I’m enjoying it.”

As he took to the floor he had many technical steps to tackle including heel-toe-toe and the feather step.

Chris Ramsey has already come a long way since his first performance with professional partner Karen Hauer. Photo: BBC/Guy Levy

He came out of character swiftly when hugging dance partner, Karen. She wore a white dress with extravagant feathers. Chris said: “Talk about feather step, I just hugged her and got a mouthful.”

Although the crowd seemed to love the performance, not all of the judges did.

Craig Revel Horwood scored Chris a four while the other judges scored sixes giving Chris a total of 22, a four mark drop from the previous week.

Craig criticised Chris’ basketball hands. He said: “I don’t know what’s going on with them.”

On a more positive note, Motsi Mabuse said Chris made “a really a huge improvement” and Shirley Ballas claimed he has “come a long way since week one.”

Bruno Tonioli added: “You have guts. It’s like going from riding a bike to piloting a jet.

“It wasn’t a disaster.”

The results show will air on BBC One on Sunday, October 6 where another couple will be sent home.