South Tyneside band go down a storm as they support 80s pop star Toyah Willcox at O2 Academy Newcastle
A South Tyneside band went down a storm as the support act for 80s pop sensation Toyah Willcox at the O2 Academy in Newcastle.
The Panic Report were such a success they will return to perform ahead of 80s ska band Bad Manners, when they visit the venue in March 2020.
Last Saturday’s gig was their biggest to date for the punk/ska band.
The five-piece is made up of John Heston (vocals and guitar) and Martin Payton (drums) from South Shields, and Ged Campbell (saxophone and harmonica), Chris Brannan (bass and vocals) and Richy Harbison (guitar and keyboard), from Hebburn.
The band have been a regular on the North East music scene for 10 years, known for their performing their own material, alongside covers from the likes of The Clash, The Jam and The Specials.
Having previously supported Neville Staples of The Specials and 999, at The Cluny in Newcastle, this was the band’s first time playing at the O2.
“A third of the audience were there for The Panic Report,” said 58-year-old Ged Campbell.
“It was a fantastic night and Toyah was excellent, chatting with us before and after the gig.”
Bad Manners are scheduled to perform at the O2 Academy Newcastle on Friday, March 27, 2020.
A number of discounted tickets will be available from The Panic Report at their upcoming gigs.
They will next play at The Kelly pub on Hedgeley Road in Hebburn on Saturday.