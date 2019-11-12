Little Comets (l-r) Matt Hall, Rob Coles and Michael Coles are asking fans to donate to South Shields food bank, Hospitality and Hope at their upcoming Newcastle gig.

The trio are asking fans heading to their gig at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle on Friday, November 15, to take an item to donate to the Hospitality and Hope food bank, which will have a collection point at venue.

People are encouraged to bring food items such as long life milk, boxed cereals and tinned goods, as well as toiletries and sanitary products, as the food bank, based on Hampden Street, South Shields, approaches its busiest time of year.

The band will also be donating their catering budget to the charity, in a bid to raise awareness of the amount of food waste created by the entertainment industry.

Paul Oliver from South Shields food bank, Hospitality and Hope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve noticed over the years the amount of food waste across the music industry through unwanted ‘riders’, so we wanted to highlight that and encourage other bands to use their budget to donate to people who really need it, or even just get them thinking about these issues,” said lead singer, Rob Coles.

He continued: “Your local community comes first and we know we have got a lot of support in the North East, but if it goes well it would be something we would love to continue and take forward to other parts of the country.

“The venue have been so supportive in letting us do this. Even if it’s the tiniest thing, if people can bring something that would be wonderful.”

Paul Oliver, chief executive of Hospitality and Hope food bank said: “We rely solely on food donations from the general public and the whole ethos of the food bank is community, so for the Little Comets to do this is really generous and humbling.

“It will raise additional food stock to help people in the run up to Christmas and New Year, which is a time when families really struggle.