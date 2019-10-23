Special 10th anniversary show to celebrate Joe McElderry’s rise to fame to take place at the Customs House in South Shields
From washing dishes to West End fame, South Shields stage star Joe McElderry’s 10 years in the music business is to be laid bare.
The 28-year-old is returning to his hometown theatre for Joe McElderry: An Interactive Show on Sunday, November 3 – celebrating his 10 years in music as the Customs House celebrates its 25th anniversary.
Joe, who once worked in catering at the South Shields theatre, has enjoyed a varied career since winning The X Factor in 2009 – releasing five Top 20 albums and selling more than two million records worldwide.
He was also crowned the winner of the second series of Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and the first series of The Jump in 2014 and has taken on leading roles in The Who’s Tommy and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
Costumes from some of these shows will be among the items on display during the evening, which also includes a photo booth and prosecco picnic.
A spokesman for the show said: “We are giving ticket holders a prosecco picnic inside a limited edition Impossible Dream cool bag, which they can keep as a memento of the event.
“While they enjoy their picnic, they can stroll through The Customs House gallery and have a look at show outfits from The X Factor, Tommy, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour
Dreamcoat, The Jump, Club Tropicana and, of course, Joe’s dishwashing apron from when he worked at The Customs House!”
The show will open with unseen footage from the last 10 years and it will be hosted by radio presenter Kelly Scott and Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House.
The spokesman added: “The show will be like a talking book, with great stories of Joe’s time over the last 10 years with a questions and answers session and a one-off performance of some amazing songs.”
The show starts at 6pm and tickets are £85.
Joe then heads off on a regional theatre tour with Joe McElderry: The Impossible Dream, which comes to The Customs House on Sunday, November 17. There are two performances,
at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, with tickets priced from £21.
Tickets available from the Customs House box office.