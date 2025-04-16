Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new TV drama set in the North East has kicked off on Channel 5.

The Feud, which was filmed in both Newcastle and Jarrow in South Tyneside, got underway on Channel 5 this week with top stars including Larry Lamb and the North East’s very own Jill Halfpenny.

Starting in a suburban estate, the series makes itself clear to be a murder mystery when rumours fly that a house is up for sale on a quiet suburban street because the previous owners were killed.

The Feud is the latest thriller from Channel 5, described as "a story of obsession, paranoia, and fear"

The cast also includes Rupert Penry-Jones, who worked with Halfpenny in another Channel 5 drama, The Drowning.

Kicking off earlier this week, the Broadcaster is flying through the release, with episode one put to the public on Monday, April 14 and the second shown the following day.

The full release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 - Monday 14th April at 9pm

Episode 2 - Tuesday 15th April at 9pm

Episode 3 - Wednesday 16th April at 9pm

Episode 4 - Monday 21st April at 9pm

Episode 5 - Tuesday 22nd April at 9pm

Episode 6 - Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm

Each episode will be available to watch on streaming after it is first shown on Channel 5.

How to watch The Feud on Channel 5 streaming

Much like most broadcasters, Channel 5 has its own streaming service, which is available to use through the channel’s website.

Creating an account is easy and very quick, with just a name, postcode, date of birth and email address. Once a password is included, anyone can watch Channel 5’s offerings online.

Thanks to the show being one of the channel’s latest offerings, it is part of the homepage for anyone flicking through shows.

