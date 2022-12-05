The Hoosiers and Natalie Imbruglia announced to play Durham Cathedral for Live At The Cathedral

It’s been announced that the historic landmark will host Live At The Cathedral in 2023, which will see The Hoosiers perform on Friday, September 22, and Natalie Imbruglia on Saturday, September 23.

The Hoosiers rose to fame with their 2007 debut album, The Trick to Life, and singles such as Worried About Ray and Goodbye Mr. A, followed by album The Illusion, in 2010.

After a break, 2014 saw a return to form from Irwin Sparkes and Alan Sharland with the release of The News From Nowhere, with The Secret Service following soon after in 2015.

Live at the Cathedral

Australian singer and actress Natalie rose to fame in the early 90s, playing Beth in Neighbours.

Three years after leaving the programme, she began a singing career with her chart-topping cover of Ednaswap's song Torn.

Her debut album, Left of the Middle (1997), sold seven million copies worldwide and her five subsequent albums have combined sales of three million copies worldwide. Her accolades include eight ARIA Awards, two Brit Awards, one Billboard Music Award, and three Grammy nominations.

She has also appeared in several films, including the 2003 release Johnny English and the 2009 Australian indie film Closed for Winter.

The Hoosiers

In June 2021, Imbruglia announced that her single, Build It Better, would be released. It serves as the first single from her sixth studio album Firebird, which was released in September 2021.

This album represents a return to music after a six-year hiatus, during which she says she experienced "writer's block.” She also won the third series of The Masked Singer UK as Panda.

*Tickets for Live At The Cathedral, priced from £30 are available now, from www.liveatthecathedral.ticketline.co.uk

Natalie Imbruglia

