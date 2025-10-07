The indie icons are heading to the North East this week and we have everything you need to know about the show.

The group, who started their careers in Brighton, are heading around some of the biggest venues in the UK, bringing songs such as She Moves In Her Own Way and Naive to crowds across the country.

They head to Newcastle this week and we have everything you need to know about the show.

When are The Kooks in Newcastle?

The show will take place on Thursday, October 9.

What are the times for The Kooks in Newcastle?

The venue’s webstite claims doors for the show will open at 6pm with music getting underway from 7pm. The night expected to come to a close at around 10:30pm.

Who is supporting The Kooks on their UK tour?

Support throughout the dates will come from Merseyside band The K’s. The group are fresh from the July 2025 release of their second studio album Pretty On The Internet.

Are tickets still available for The Kooks in Newcastle?

Tickets remain available across much of the arena’s seating areas, with standing options only available via resale services. These are both available through Ticketmaster.

Newcastle Utilita Arena parking

There are 600 official car parking places to the rear of the arena which can be reached either by Arena Way or Railway Terrace to the east.

If this car park is full, the arena recommends gig goes use the NCP car park next to the Arena, with its entrance on Redheugh Bridge Road.

The usual fee for events is £8.

What is the setlist for The Kooks’ UK tour?

Based on previous nights, fans can expect something similar to the following:

Sofa Song

Always Where I Need To Be

Eddie’s Gun

Stormy Weather

She Moves In Her Own Way

Bad Habit

Westside

Sweet Emotion

Sunny Baby

Junk of The Heart (Happy)

See Me Now

Jackie Big Tits

If They Could Only Know

Seaside

Sway

Shine On

Connection

Taking Pictures Of You

Gap

Down

See The World

Matchbox

Do You Wanna

You Don’t Love Me

Ooh La

Naive