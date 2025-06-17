The release date for the highly anticipated film is just days away and cinema goers might see some familiar spots.

It has now been 18 years since 28 Weeks Later, the follow up to the hugely successful 28 Days Later was released with the third of the series set to be released this month.

Cinemas across the UK will be screening 28 Years Later from Friday, June 20.

28 Years Later is heading to screens across the UK this week. Photo: Other

The second edition of the series continued from the first with a virus taking over the mainland UK before the final scenes implied a spread into Europe.

The newest film, however, seems to be predominantly set in the North East with stunning drone shots on the trailer sweeping across Holy Island in Northumberland.

Those heading to see the film very soon will recognise some very familiar sights from across the region.

The film predominantly focuses on a real corner of the North East, with a community built on Holy Island on the Northumberland coast used as a main part of the storyline. Trailers show groups moving from the island onto the mainland to hunt.

The island itself was used as a key filming location during the production of the film.

Further south, Sony Pictures, VisitBritain and Destination North East England have confirmed another filming site was Gibside in Gateshead. The Georgian landscape garden includes the site of a former hall, the ruins of which were also used as a spot in the film.

Kielder Forest is another site which was used by the teams making the film. Although it has not been confirmed where in the area filming took place, teams behind the film confirmed parts of the 250 square mile forest were used.

Trailers and crew were also spotted around Newcastle City Centre.

Back further north, the area around the now felled Sycamore Gap was used for filming according to VisitNorthumberland, as was St Cuthbert’s Cave near Lindisfarne. The nearby town of Rothbury was also used.

Further afield, the film also used locations in Hexham and Waskerley near Consett. The village of Melsonby, between Richmond and Darlington, has been used for filming.

Away from the North East, other confirmed locations included Cheddar Gorge and Priddy in Somerset.

