The Vamps at South Shields' Bents Park: Times, supports, whether you need tickets or not and more

The summer is here and with the warm weather comes some amazing opportunities to see some live music across the North East.

This Is South Tyneside festival returns once again this year with four enormous shows in South Shields. The Vamps will kick off the summer of live shows with the first event of the season and this is everything you need to know about the event.

The Vamps will be performing in South Shields this summer and this is everything you need to know about the performance. Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

When are The Vamps performing in South Shields?

The band will be playing on the first of four nights of live music put on by South Tyneside Council on Sunday, July 9.

What are the times for the Vamps in South Shields?

South Tyneside Council has confirmed doors for the show will open at 12:45pm with music starting at 1:30pm and coming to an end at around 4:30pm. Priority Plus ticket holders can enter from 12 noon.

Do I need to buy tickets for The Vamps in South Shields?

Entry to all the This Is South Tyneside events this summer is free with no tickets required. Priority Plus tickets are available to buy, however. These allow for earlier access into the event, along with access to dedicated bar serveries and toilets as well as guaranteed entry, regardless of arrival time and cost £6. They can be bought from the South Tyneside Council website or in Person at The Word in South Shields.

Who is supporting The Vamps in South Shields?

Support slots will come from local boy band The Waiters and BBC Introducing tipped Newcastle songwriter Lauren Amour.

Who else is performing at Bents Park for This Is South Tyneside Festival?

This will be the first of four Bents Park shows. The others will see Jason Donovan perform on Sunday, July 16 and top Abba tribute act Bjorn Again play on Sunday, July 23 before Boyzlife bring the string of shows to an end on Sunday, July 30.