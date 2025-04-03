The Weeknd has reached a significant milestone this week, with another of his videos surpassing a billion views on YouTube.

The video for his 2018 single, Call Out My Name , is the sixth song from his discography to achieve this feat, placing him among a select group of artists who have garnered substantial viewership on the platform.

But the question remains: does he rank among the top 13 artists who can be considered 'senior' members of the Billion Views Club , based on their total number of billion-view videos?

We examined YouTube’s playlist dedicated to the Billion Views Club to determine how many views he needs to attain to enter the upper echelons of this group.

1 . PSY - GANGNAM STYLE: 5.5 billion views This 2012 K-pop sensation transcended cultural boundaries, becoming the first YouTube video to reach one billion views and beyond. "Gangnam Style" introduced K-pop to a global audience with its infectious electronic beats, catchy chorus, and the now-iconic horse-riding dance, sparking countless parodies and dance covers worldwide.

2 . Justin Bieber - Baby ft. Ludacris: 3.3 billion views Released in 2010, Baby is a defining track of the late 2000s and early 2010s teen-pop era, cementing Justin Bieber's status as a global pop star. The song's blend of R&B and pop, combined with its simple yet catchy lyrics and Ludacris's memorable rap verse, resonated with a young audience, driving its massive popularity on YouTube and beyond.

3 . Katy Perry - Dark Horse ft. Juicy J: 3.9 billion views Dark Horse, released in 2013, showcases Katy Perry's versatility by blending pop with elements of trap and hip-hop. Its visually stunning music video, set in ancient Egypt, is known for its elaborate sets, costumes, and special effects, creating a captivating and theatrical experience for viewers.

4 . Taylor Swift - Blank Space: 3.6 billion views Released in 2014, Blank Space is a satirical and self-aware commentary on media portrayals of Taylor Swift's romantic life. The music video, directed by Joseph Kahn, is a cinematic spectacle, featuring lavish sets, costumes, and a darkly comedic narrative that subverts expectations.