These are the things I can't wait for at the 2025 MOBO Awards

The MOBO Awards are heading to Newcastle tonight, and there is plenty to look forward to.

After taking place in Sheffield last year, the awards hit the North East for the first time in 2025.

Following years of taking place within London, the MOBO Awards are on somewhat of a UK tour at the moment. The yearly event to celebrate ‘music of black origin’ and the culture surrounding it took place in Yorkshire last year and will head even further north for 2025.

The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday, February 18.

All eyes will be on the North East

Ask many artists across the region and they will tell you how much more difficult it can be to break through so far from London and Manchester. Two of UK’s two major cultural hubs are a long way from us in the North East corner of the country. Don’t get us wrong though, we have some amazing local scenes which are well worth supporting!

This is a chance for the rest of the UK to see and understand just how much we love music - both touring artists and local acts.

Not only this, but with huge names including Chase and Status, Stormzy and Kendrick Lamar all up for awards, all eyes will be on Newcastle!

Celebrating the MOBO Fringe

Over the last week or so some of the top names in the North East scene have been showcasing their talent at venues and events across Newcastle and Gateshead. The award show itself allows those up and comers to really enjoy the fruits of their work - both over the last few days and the years of effort it took to reach this point. Congratulations to everyone who was part of the series of events!

Massive names coming to Newcastle Arena

It has played host to a series of massive names down the years from Oasis to The Killers and Stormzy to Kylie Minogue, and now the North East’s biggest full time venue is welcoming some of the biggest stars in UK music.

There are some huge names heading to the awards and we can’t wait to welcome them to the North East!

Celebrating the last 12 months

It is an obvious thing to say, but 2024 was one of the best years in music for a long, long time. Acts across the UK showed off some of their best work while albums were released by world famous acts who are hoping to be crowned tonight.

While this is a chance for some names to claim their titles as the best within their field, award season at the start of each year allows us time to celebrate the last 12 months - and what a 12 months it was!

Live music

Here at NewcastleWorld we always love live music, and modern awards shows are never the same without them!

This year the full range of artists performing is something to behold with alternative act Nova Twins, rapper Darkoo and plenty more contributing to a real showcase of genres. We can’t wait for a one-off celebration of R&B, which is set to include Jaz Karis, Nao, Sasha Keable, Shae Universe and UK R&B royalty Shola Ama!