These were my top moments from the MOBO Awards as they arrived on Tyneside in style

After plenty of build up, the MOBO Awards finally hit Newcastle on Tuesday night with the best of black music, art and culture being celebrated

We were lucky enough to be at the awards last night and catch some of the best moments, speeches and more, with these being our main takeaways.

Bashy bookmarking an incredible night

We need to go a little bit behind the scenes for this. I had a note on my phone which I could update with quick thoughts, memorable moments and more so I could write this following the ceremony.

My second note came following Bashy’s performance - the first live experience of the night - of How Black Men Lose Their Smile. Accompanied by a solo trumpet and a rope on fire, the performance swayed from introspective to all out energetic with incredible visuals to match.

The penultimate note came from Bashy too. The final award of the night, and arguably the biggest - Album Of The Year - went to the same artist, who had also received Best Hip Hop Act earlier in the show. He started the show with a bang and ended it with two well deserved trophies.

The introduction of local schools

Before the televised section of the awards got underway, a pre recorded performance got the show started. Schools from across Newcastle, Gateshead and North Tyneside were shown performing a pre recorded version of Ezra Collective's God Gave Me Feet For Dancing from their classrooms as a reminder the MOBOs are more than just the big names.

The MOBO Fringe has seen events take place across the North East to support and celebrate the culture with plenty of schools and community groups getting involved.

A Callum Wilson sighting

There was a Newcastle connection at the event too, away from the jokes about Greggs and the accent from presenters, Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson took to the stage to assist in Denise Lewis being honoured with MOBO’s Paving The Way Award.

Two Paving The Way Awards

This was just one of the Paving The Way Awards handed out on the night, with MOBO Group founder Kanya King also awarded the coveted award. King is currently fighting with a form of terminal cancer and was unsure if she would make it to the awards - but she did, and was surprised with the award which is usually only handed out once per year while giving a timely reminder of why the awards are important, saying: “The MOBOs are about an industry which once refused to see us. MOBOs are here because we never accepted no for an answer.”

Nova Twins shaking things up

On a night when rap, R&B and grime were rightly celebrated, the MOBO Awards also gave time to those towards the rock and punk side of the music scene, which was pioneered by black artists in the early 20th century. Part of this came from rock duo Nova Twins whose performance was a true change of pace for the night.

Artists making time for the base of the scene

We all started somewhere, and the MOBOs are one of the best ways to show this. Not only were winning artists quick to thank their hometowns and childhood friends, Scorcher took time to gove thanks to hose who are still working their way into the game, saying “big up to all the artists without a million streams and a million followers.”

That finale

Just wow. Jamaican artist Spice was well received by the crowd earlier in the night and Newcastle Arena was treated to the self proclaimed ‘Queen of Dancehall’ performing two of her own tracks before passing over to the king of dancehall himself Vybz Cartel for a stunning way to close an amazing night on Tyneside.

Thank you MOBOs, we gave you a true Geordie welcome and you’ve given us some amazing moments to remember.