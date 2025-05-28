Tickets start from just £8 as Jade announces Gateshead BBC Proms show

After kicking off her live solo career with a performance in Liverpool over the weekend, Jade has announced a second North East show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Little Mix star has been releasing singles under her own name since last year and has recently announced her debut solo album and tour which includes a night in Newcastle.

However, the South Shields local has announced she will be performing in the North East earlier than expected after she announced a show as part of the BBC Proms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade will be performing in Gateshead this summer as part of the BBC Proms. | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The show will take place at the Glasshouse in Gateshead, formerly known as The Sage and will see Jade accompanied by the Royal Northern Sinfonia.

Taking place on Friday, July 25, tickets go on sale at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 28. Standing tickets are available for just £8 while the rest of the seated tickets will cost between £44.50 and £62.50.

The event will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and on BBC Radio 1 on Sunday,July 27 at 8pm. It will also be captured for future broadcast on BBC TV and the broadcaster’s iPlayer platform.

Taking to social media to announce the show, Jade said: “Very honoured to say I’ll be playing @bbcradio3 Proms at @theglasshouseicm with the @royal_northern_sinfonia on 25th July. This will be so special for me, going home up north and performing at a venue I sang in many times growing up.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The listing for the event on the venue’s website tells fans to expect “all of her solo hits and a few surprises.”

Jade kicked off the live performances of her solo work over the bank holiday weekend when she performed at Radio One’s Big Weekend in Liverpool. Her debut solo album will be released in September with a UK tour coming the following month.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.