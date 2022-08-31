Tour dates and venues for Northern Ballet's production of the Little Mermaid

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ballet is bringing Hans Christian Andersen’s classic fairy tale to life this autumn as it tours The Little Mermaid to theatres across the UK

Telling the story of a young mermaid who is willing to give up everything she knows in the search for love, the ballet premièred to critical acclaim in 2017 and has become a favourite amongst audiences.

The Little Mermaid is choreographed and directed by the Company’s former Artistic Director David Nixon CBE whose creations include hits like Cinderella, The Great Gatsby and Beauty & the Beast.

The ballet will immerse audiences in the mystical underwater world of Andersen’s famous fable with designs by Kimie Nakano (sets), Tim Mitchell (lighting) and David Nixon CBE (costumes). The production also features an original score by composer Sally Beamish.

David Nixon said: "The Little Mermaid is an enchanting and relevant story. The fantastical underwater world of the mermaids evokes beautiful imagery that lends itself so well to ballet.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has become one of our most beloved productions and I’m delighted Northern Ballet is bringing it back to the stage this autumn.”

In addition to The Little Mermaid, Northern Ballet will be touring Made in Leeds: Three Short Ballets, Ugly Duckling, and The Nutcracker to theatres across the UK this autumn.

To book visit www.northernballet.com

The Little Mermaid – Tour Dates

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

22 Sep 2022 - 24 Sep

Box Office 0114 249 6000

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Belfast Grand Opera House

12 Oct 2022 - 15 Oct

Box Office 0289 024 1919

goh.co.uk

Southampton Mayflower

20 Oct 2022 - 22 Oct 2022

Box Office 0238 071 1811

mayflower.org.uk

Newcastle Theatre Royal

25 Oct 2022 - 29 Oct 2022

Box Office 0191 232 7010