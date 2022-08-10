Up-and-coming band pen new walk-out music for South Shields FC - with track inspired to Shields-mad dad of band member

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indie rockers Big Romance, previously being known as Deep.Sleep, have written a new walk-out track for Mariners’ games at 1st Cloud Arena.

Lead singer and guitarist Daniel Frend and band mates Alex Greenup and Louis Hellier were tasked with penning a song which could become synonymous with the club.

‘This Feeling’ was inspired by Daniel’s dad John, an SSFC season ticket holder with a huge love of all things South Shields.

SSFC chairman Geoff Thompson, centre, with band members Alex Greenup, left, and Daniel Frend.

Daniel said: “It was a huge honour to be asked to create a song for the club, and also quite a responsibility for us as a band.

“It’s something we relished and the process of creating this track was hugely enjoyable.

“My dad is the inspiration behind it, with references in the song to South Shields and the River Tyne, both of which he loves.

"He is a massive fan of the club and grew up in Shields and I wanted to give something back to him, as well as of course the club. He is the person behind my love of music and South Shields.”

On preparing to release the song, he added: “The last few weeks have been very exciting.

"It has been the worst-kept secret among our friends and family so it’s very cathartic to finally be able to shout about it properly, and now we can’t wait for the fans to hear it and to get to know the words.

“When that happens, it’s going to be an emotional day for us and I’m sure there will be tears.”

Daniel said the lyrics pay homage to the club and town, with lines such as ‘my father’s home is where my heart is’ and ‘I wanna marry you my Mariner, you're the only one who knows’.

Big Romance have gigged around the UK and abroad, and performed at festivals including Kendal Calling, Tramlines and Hit The North under their previous guise.

Their music has been played regularly at South Shields home games since February, with PA announcer Geoff Main having used the opportunity to spotlight local bands before matches.

Big Romance are now preparing to release This Feeling as a single shortly before the Mariners’ first home league game of the season, against Stalybridge Celtic on August 13.

The track has been produced by Andi Anderson of Push Pull Productions and engineered by Pete Maher, who works with some of the world’s leading artists, producers and labels, including U2, Katy Perry, the Gallagher brothers and Lana Del Rey.

This Feeling will will replace AC/DC’s Thunderstruck as The Mariners’ walk-out music.

Geoff Main and Stu Rounthwaite, both key members of fan group All Things Mariners, came up with the idea of asking a band to create a unique song for the club, and This Feeling is the result.