Watch as Ant and Dec watch their iconic "he can't see" scene to celebrate Byker Grove returning to streaming
The show, which was filmed and set in the North East, ran between 1989 and 2006 on the BBC, but ITV will welcome the teen drama onto its streaming platform later this year.
Thanks to a deal between ITV and STV, the teen drama will be returning to ITV streaming platforms this year.
Announced to be hitting the streaming platform later this year, the deal comes following an agreement between ITV and Ant and Dec’s production company Mitre Studios, which owns the rights to Byker Grove.
The duo who made their name on the show as PJ and Duncan, took to social media to celebrate with the pair trying not to cringe too hard as they watch arguably the show’s most famous scene.
The video shows the duo mention their character’s hairstyles and fashion as well as their own acting during the paintballing espisode which first aired in 1992.
