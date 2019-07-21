Watch South Shields belt out Three Lions as the Lightning Seeds perform at the South Tyneside Festival
Festival goers in South Shields were in their element when the Lightning Seeds took to the stage to belt out their greatest hits.
The popular band, known for hit songs such as Pure and Lucky You, headlined the second concert of the South Tyneside Festival at Bents Park on Sunday, July 21.
Initially formed as a solo project by lead singer, Ian Broudie, the Lightning Seeds expanded into a band and went on to produce a number of hit records.
Ian Broudie is also known for producing and performing the popular single Three Lions with David Baddiel and Frank Skinner, which was released to mark England hosting the 1996 European Championships.
And the song proved to be a great end to the show, with crowds jumping to their feet to belt out its iconic lyrics.
Ahead of the performance, Ian Broudie said: “We love a North East crowd as people are just lovely up north.
“At the moment, we are playing the songs that everyone will know. We haven’t done an album for around 10 to 15 years, but we are just on the verge of finishing a new album.
“It’s a work in progress, but we hope it will be ready early next year. We are also very excited to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Jollification and we are looking forward to performing at the London Palladium and at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.”
Meanwhile dance act Phats & Small also got the crowd on their feet at Bents Park for a second year in a row.
Jason Hayward said: "It's great to be back in South Shields.
"It feels good to play songs like Turnaround after all these years because the reaction is always so good. We never thought that 20 years on we would still be doing it now."
Local band The Understudies also returned to Bents Park following their performance in 2017.
Ahead of the show Taylor Payne said: “This is the second time that we have played at the park and we are playing a big set featuring a lot of classics and high energy stuff.”
The event also featured a performance by Drum Young – South Tynesisde Drum Club.