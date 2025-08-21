Watch the moment former Little Mix star Perrie performs with Robbie Williams in Newcastle as a surprise guest

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Aug 2025, 09:58 BST
This was the moment Perrie sang with Robbie Williams as both performers returned to the North East.

The appearance came during Williams’ headline set at the opening day of Come Together Festival on the Town Moor in Newcastle.

Perrie has performed earlier in the day during a set she described as “a return home” following her childhood in South Shields.

Robbie Williams at Come Together Festival in Newcastleplaceholder image
Robbie Williams at Come Together Festival in Newcastle | Jason Button/NationalWorld

She was born in the North East before moving to Dorset, returning to South Shields for primary and secondary school before moving on to Newcastle College to study performing arts.

She then went on to become a member of Little Mix - a group put together by a series of solo artists on the X Factor in 2011 alongside fellow South Tyneside local Jade.

She was named in the lineup for Come Together Festival alongside fellow main stage performers Nell Mescal, The Lottery Winners, Newcastle-born Andrew Cushin, the Kaiser Chiefs and headliner Robbie Williams.

Williams welcomed Perrie back on stage to perform Take That classic Relight My Fire from the group’s early days. Williams famously left the group in 1995 before returning for a tour 15 years later.

The second day of Come Together will take place on Friday, August 22 and is set to feature a headline set from Kings Of Leon.

