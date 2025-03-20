What we know about Jade's debut album so far as fan anticipation grows

2025 has already been a huge year for Jade, but fan demand means eyes have turned to a potential album release.

Ever since Jade released her debut single Angel Of My Dreams last year, fans have been hoping for a full length release from the former Little Mix star.

While no formal announcement has been made by Jade or her team regarding a potential album release date, the South Shields born singer has been dropping teasers on a potential debut LP.

Jade celebrates on stage after receiving the award for Pop act during the BRIT Awards at the start of March. | Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Back in March 2024 Jade posted on Instagram with a series of images showing her life around the time of the post, one of which included her behind the microphone of a recording studio, causing fans to think an album may be on the way.

Other posts have come ever since with Jade teasing her work in the studio.

It has already been a huge year for the star with her debut single getting further traction into 2025 thanks to a stunning performance at the 2025 Brit Awards. The night also saw Jade pick up the award for Best Pop Act, a category voted for by music fans across the nation.

The same day saw Jade speak to the Radio Times about the album process, saying: "The album is... literally next week I’m finishing the track list, signing off the artwork and then we’re off!"

This means we may have a full lenth release from Jade before the end of the year, although no specific dates have been confirmed.

Jade currently has three non-promotional singles, Angel Of My Dreams and Fantasty, which were released in 2024 and FUFN (F*** You For Now), which was released in mid-March 2025.

