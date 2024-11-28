Wireless, one of if not the premiere hip-hop music festival in the United Kingdom, are readying to announce their first acts in January 2025, but some of you can’t wait that long.
Which undoubtedly has led to speculation and “wish lists” of artists that fans online hope to see perform at Finsbury Park in London across July 11 to July 13 2025. There’s even been a Tiktok video circulating featuring the face of one particular artist - but that once again has led to claims the “leak” might be a well placed hoax on social media.
The festival is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2025, with Wireless having changed from its mixture of genres (2005 was headlined by New Order, Basement Jaxx, Keane and Kasabian) to the more refined focus on hip-hop and R&B in recent years.
This was none more evident taking a look at the difference between the 2011 line-up and the 2012 line-up, where the former was headlined by The Black Eyed Peas, The Chemical Brothers and Pulp, while the latter saw Drake, Deadmau5 and Rihanna as that year’s headliners.
So could we see the return of one or two artists from the 2012 “reboot” of Wireless Festival? We’ve scoured social media, including r/WirelessFestival on Reddit, to look at who fans hope to see announced when Wireless reveal their first line-up of acts in the new year.
