Young Rebel Set are back: New single ‘Anchorage’ drops as Teesside cult band announce second hometown show.

After nearly a decade away, Young Rebel Set are back - and they’ve got unfinished business.

The cult Teesside outfit, known for their heartland anthems and no-nonsense emotional honesty, return this summer with ‘Anchorage’ - their first new music since 2014. The single lands Thursday 17th July, marking a new chapter for the band many thought they’d never hear from again.

More than just a comeback single, Anchorage is a song with history. First written in 2012 during sessions for their second album Crocodile, it never made the final cut - instead becoming a live-only fan favourite, spoken of in whispers and setlist memories.

Over ten years later, it’s been reborn and re-recorded at Abbey Road Studios, the most iconic recording space in British music. And it sounds like a statement of intent.

Steeped in classic YRS DNA - bruised, poetic lyrics, rolling melodies, and a backbone of proud, heartfelt soul - Anchorage also introduces Tom Blackwell, stepping into the role of lead vocals and acoustic guitar.

Blackwell’s voice brings a gravelly warmth that pays tribute to the late Matthew Chipchase without ever trying to replace him.

“Anchorage has always been a song we loved but couldn’t quite fit onto the second album back then,” says guitarist Andy Parmley. “It’s stayed with us though, and we knew one day it needed its moment. It felt right that it would be the first song back - something that nods to our past but also shows people the intention of where we’re going.”

The comeback follows a long period of reflection. Formed in Stockton-on-Tees in 2007, YRS rose through the UK indie scene with the kind of music that felt built for both rainy terraces and sold-out halls: emotional, defiant, and often quietly devastating.

Their 2011 debut Curse Our Love, released on Ignition Records (home to Oasis, Primal Scream), brought them national attention and cult devotion. By the time 2013’s Crocodile arrived - recorded with Paul Savage (Mogwai, Franz Ferdinand) - they were playing to sell-out crowds across Europe, especially in Germany where their popularity exploded.

But in 2015, at the height of their underground momentum, the band quietly stepped away. The passing of Matthew Chipchase in 2019, their magnetic frontman and primary songwriter, seemed to mark the end of the road. The idea of new music felt unlikely.

And yet, in 2025, they’re back. Not as a tribute or nostalgia project, but as a band on a mission, ready to reconnect with fans and open a bold new chapter.

Their return to the stage kicks off right where it all began: Stockton-on-Tees. The band’s one-night-only hometown comeback show at ARC on Friday 14th November sold out in a matter of minutes. Due to overwhelming demand, a second night - Saturday 15th November - has now been added, with tickets on sale now.

These intimate ARC shows will be the band’s first UK performances for over a decade, and promise to be emotional, celebratory, and completely unmissable. The set will include a respectful nod to the band’s legacy, but will be focused on looking forward: new songs, familiar faces, and the same no-frills power that made YRS one of the most essential live bands of their era.

With German tour dates for September selling out, and a full EP titled ‘SUN’ dropping September 5th, Anchorage is just the beginning. There’s new music. There’s energy. And there’s a sense of something that was paused, not ended, finally being picked back up.

YRS are back. And this time, they’re not leaving quietly.

Anchorage is out Thursday July 17th via all good digital stockists.

For tickets to ARC Stockton on Saturday 15th November visit this link: https://shorturl.at/N1sbc