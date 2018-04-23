Teacher’s short stories tell tale of growing up in North East

A retired South Tyneside teacher has published book of short stories.

The book of 13 short stories has been written by Joe Stewart and submitted to the BBC for consideration for radio.

Joe, a former teacher at St James’ in Hebburn, says he has drawn on his experiences of growing up and living in the North East.

“The church and school were at the centre of our lives and the days seemed full of the promise of something new,” he said.

The premise behind the book was to limit the stories to around 3,000 words in length, making them appropriate for a broadcast lasting 15 minutes.

Joe was brought up in Hebburn but now lives in Whitburn.

The book can be purchased direct from Amazon, ordered from book stores or at www.joeestewart.weebly.com