Tickets start to take off for Sunderland International Airshow's entertainment park

Tickets offering access to a family-friendly section of Sunderland's seafront for this year's airshow are now on sale.

The Take Off Enclosure launched at last year's Sunderland International Airshow is set to make a return, offering visitors a place to watch the event in fully catered comfort.

Sunderland City Council says the Take Off Enclosure provides catered comfort for spectators.

Within close proximity of the stage - where organisers say the programme of musical entertainment continues to grow - and offering unrivalled sea views of the aerial displays, the private ticket only enclosure is open all three days of the event.

This year's show will run from Friday, July 26, to Sunday, July 28.

Related: Sunderland Airshow proposals defeated: Councillors vote down plans to cut annual event to once every two years



Upon purchasing a ticket visitors will receive their very own Boarding Pass, allowing access to a whole host of benefits including:

*Family friendly activities within the enclosure for children of all ages to enjoy

*Chance to meet some of the pilots from the display programme

*Welcome drink, buffet lunch, with access to light refreshments and bar throughout the day

*Allocated seating indoors in the marquee, and in the outdoor viewing area

*Private toilet facilities

Prices start at £27.50 per person, with the booking included.

Sunderland City Council cabinet member for communities and culture, Councillor John Kelly said: "While you can enjoy the Sunderland Airshow from anywhere along the seafront, some visitors are looking for somewhere to sit back and relax while children’s activities keep the whole family entertained in an informal, secure environment.

“The ‘Take Off Enclosure’ provides people with a base from where they can come and go as they please, allowing the opportunity to explore the event in full before returning to their seats to watch the displays and enjoy the musical entertainment from the stage.

“As always we are planning the best event programme that we can with flying and ground displays from around the world, and musical entertainment from the stage to keep everyone entertained and involved.”

“Why not book your tickets now for the Take Off enclosure and just sit back, relax and wait for the Sunderland Airshow this summer with the best seats in the house.”

For more information visit www.sunderlandinternationalairshow.co.uk