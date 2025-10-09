A second date has been added the this year's Big Blaze Bonfire Night extravaganza, one of the region’s largest events.

The Big Blaze – which takes place at the site of scare attraction Psycho Path at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield – is always a sell-out, thanks to its combination of spectacular displays, huge bonfires and a host of other attractions.

The Big Blaze event at Lintz Hall Farm. | Sorted PR

And this year (2025) to cope with the demand, organisers have added an additional date for the family-friendly event.

The bonfire spectacular will now take place on Sunday November 2 and Wednesday November 5.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Along with one of the region’s biggest bonfires, there will a massive fireworks display, fire and angle grinding shows and fairground rides.

“A food village with well-loved favourites including Greek experts Acropolis, Truly Madly Pizza and Donut Hut along with a selection of bars will all be open throughout the events, with other attractions including photobooths and Instagram photo areas.”

Both events start at 4pm and finish at 11pm, with ticket prices starting from £8.

Tickets can be bought from the company’s website.

As well as hosting the ever popular Psycho Path nights, in the lead up to Halloween Lintz Hall Farm is also hosting the children family event Family Fright Fest.