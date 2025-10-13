This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The singer is set to return to the UK next year for a string of headline shows with dates including Halifax and Scarborough

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Ocean is set to wow fans once again in 2026.

The legendary singer is set to headline a series of dates through the summer months with support from Marti Pellow.

Here’s the full list of where he is performing next year and how you can get tickets - both pre-sale and when they’re on general sale.

Billy Ocean has announced he is returning to the United Kingdom in 2026, with special guest Marti Pellow joining him across all the recently announced dates.

The singer is set to kick off his latest tour in May, performing at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium, before dates in Lincoln, Halifax, Scarborough and many more throughout the summer months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The legendary singer is set to return to our shores in 2026, with support from Marti Pellow.

With a career spanning five decades and over 30 million records sold, Billy Ocean is a true icon of British music. His distinctive blend of pop and soul has earned him a mountain of accolades and global recognition.

A GRAMMY Award winner, he also holds an Ivor Novello Award for International Achievement, a MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award, and was honoured with an MBE in 2020.

Born in Trinidad, Billy Ocean's journey began in London's East End, where he drew inspiration from legends like Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, and The Beatles. He burst onto the scene in 1976 with ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’ and followed up with a string of unforgettable hits.

From ‘Red Light Spells Danger’ to ‘When The Going Gets Tough,’ ‘Loverboy,’ and the chart-topping ‘Caribbean Queen,’ his music has attracted millions of fans across generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As one of the finest live vocalists of his generation, Billy Ocean continues to thrill crowds around the world, proving his magnetic energy and powerful voice are as timeless as his songs.

Where is Billy Ocean performing in the UK in 2026?

You can catch the legendary singer and Marti Pellow at the following venues on the following dates in the new year:

May 29: Leigh Sports Village Stadium

June 20: TK Maxx Presents Live at Lincoln Castle

June 21: TK Maxx Presents Southampton Summer Sessions

June 27: TK Maxx Presents Live at Llangollen Pavilion

June 28: TK Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

July 9: TK Maxx Presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

July 10: TK Maxx Presents Live At The Piece Hall, Halifax

August 20: Colchester Castle Summer Series

When can I get tickets to see Billy Ocean on his 2026 UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those with O2 Priority access or Artist Pre-sales will be able to have their first pick of tickets when they go on sale on October 15 from 10 am BST. Live Nation and venue pre-sales (where applicable) will then go on pre-sale from 10am BST on October 16.

General ticket sales

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale through outlets such as Cuffe & Taylor or Ticketmaster from 10am BST on October 17.

Getty Images for Florence + the 🎤 Florence + The Machine UK tour 2026 – how to get tickets & VIP packages 🎶 £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Florence + The Machine have announced their Everybody Scream Tour 2026, with huge arena shows lined up across the UK including London’s O2, Manchester Co-op Live, and Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. Fans can register and prepare now via Ticketmaster 🎫 ahead of presales opening on 3 September and general on-sale from 5 September. For those wanting to take the experience up a notch, Seat Unique 💫 offers exclusive VIP hospitality packages. Expect premium seats, luxury dining, lounge access and five-star treatment while watching Florence Welch deliver her spellbinding live set. With demand expected to be sky-high, it pays to be ready – secure your place as soon as tickets go live. 👉 Check Ticketmaster for presale & on-sale dates or explore VIP with Seat Unique 🎟️✨