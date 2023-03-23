News you can trust since 1849
Busted reunion: Tour celebrating 20th anniversary coming to the North East - tickets and presale details

Noughties boy band Busted has announced a massive UK arena tour celebrating their 20th anniversary, stopping off in the North East later this year.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT- 2 min read

It’s official - Noughties boy band Busted is back. The group has announced a massive UK arena tour celebrating their 20th anniversary, stopping off in Newcastle later this year.

The band announced the tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary, having first debuted in 2003. The tour will kick off in September with tickets going on sale next week.

Busted will arrive in Newcastle on September 16 at the Utilita Arena. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 9am on March 31, however fans who sign up to Busted’s mailing list will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am on March 29.

The iconic three-piece were best known in the early noughties for hits including Year 3000, Air Hostess and What I Go To School For. The tour will see James, Charlie and Matt perform their biggest hits along with support from Mmmbop stars Hanson and New Hope Club.

    In a post on Twitter, the band said: “Busted is back! Tickets for our 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour with special guests @hansonmusic  go on sale 31st March. Head to://busted.komi.io for early access pre-sale. A decade is a long time, two decades is an even longer time. We can’t wait to see you. #Busted20

    When will Busted perform in the North East?

    Busted will perform at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on September 16, 2023.

    How to get tickets

    Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 9am on March 31, however fans who sign up to Busted’s mailing list will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday (March 29).

    James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson pictured during 2016 comeback. (Getty Images)
    Busted: Full list of tour dates

    September 2 – Plymouth, Pavilions

    September 3 – Cardiff, International Arena

    September 5 – Swansea, Arena

    September 6 – Bournemouth, BIC

    September 7 – Brighton, Centre

    September 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

    September 10 – London, The O

    September 12 – Bridlington, Spa

    September 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

    September 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

    September 17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

    September 19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

    September 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

    September 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

    September 24 – Manchester, AO Arena

