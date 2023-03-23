Busted reunion: Tour celebrating 20th anniversary coming to the North East - tickets and presale details
Noughties boy band Busted has announced a massive UK arena tour celebrating their 20th anniversary, stopping off in the North East later this year.
The band announced the tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary, having first debuted in 2003. The tour will kick off in September with tickets going on sale next week.
Busted will arrive in Newcastle on September 16 at the Utilita Arena. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 9am on March 31, however fans who sign up to Busted’s mailing list will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am on March 29.
The iconic three-piece were best known in the early noughties for hits including Year 3000, Air Hostess and What I Go To School For. The tour will see James, Charlie and Matt perform their biggest hits along with support from Mmmbop stars Hanson and New Hope Club.
In a post on Twitter, the band said: “Busted is back! Tickets for our 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour with special guests @hansonmusic go on sale 31st March. Head to://busted.komi.io for early access pre-sale. A decade is a long time, two decades is an even longer time. We can’t wait to see you. #Busted20”
When will Busted perform in the North East?
Busted will perform at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on September 16, 2023.
How to get tickets
Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 9am on March 31, however fans who sign up to Busted’s mailing list will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday (March 29).
Busted: Full list of tour dates
September 2 – Plymouth, Pavilions
September 3 – Cardiff, International Arena
September 5 – Swansea, Arena
September 6 – Bournemouth, BIC
September 7 – Brighton, Centre
September 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
September 10 – London, The O
September 12 – Bridlington, Spa
September 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
September 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
September 17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
September 19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
September 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
September 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
September 24 – Manchester, AO Arena