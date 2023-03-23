It’s official - Noughties boy band Busted is back. The group has announced a massive UK arena tour celebrating their 20th anniversary, stopping off in Newcastle later this year.

The band announced the tour to celebrate their 20th anniversary, having first debuted in 2003. The tour will kick off in September with tickets going on sale next week.

Busted will arrive in Newcastle on September 16 at the Utilita Arena. Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 9am on March 31, however fans who sign up to Busted’s mailing list will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am on March 29.

The iconic three-piece were best known in the early noughties for hits including Year 3000, Air Hostess and What I Go To School For. The tour will see James, Charlie and Matt perform their biggest hits along with support from Mmmbop stars Hanson and New Hope Club.

In a post on Twitter, the band said: “Busted is back! Tickets for our 20th Anniversary Greatest Hits tour with special guests @hansonmusic go on sale 31st March. Head to://busted.komi.io for early access pre-sale. A decade is a long time, two decades is an even longer time. We can’t wait to see you. #Busted20 ”

When will Busted perform in the North East?

Busted will perform at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on September 16, 2023.

How to get tickets

Tickets for the tour will go on general sale at 9am on March 31, however fans who sign up to Busted’s mailing list will receive access to a pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday (March 29).

James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson pictured during 2016 comeback. (Getty Images)

Busted: Full list of tour dates

September 2 – Plymouth, Pavilions

September 3 – Cardiff, International Arena

September 5 – Swansea, Arena

September 6 – Bournemouth, BIC

September 7 – Brighton, Centre

September 9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

September 10 – London, The O

September 12 – Bridlington, Spa

September 15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

September 16 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

September 17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

September 19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

September 20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

September 22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena