Celebrity Gogglebox: catch up on Chris Eubank, Rylan Clark-Neal and Nick Grimshaw’s appearances
Hit programme Gogglebox made its return to TV screens last month for a brand new series of celebrity specials.
The popular show, which sees people share their opinions on the week's TV, will welcome a rolling cast of famous faces in the new series, in place of the Gogglebox regulars.
Celebrity critics
The series kicked off with the likes of Chris Eubank, Rylan Clark-Neal, Nick Grimshaw and Little Mix take to their armchairs to dish out the opinions on some of the week's biggest and best shows on telly.
Throughout the series, the rolling cast will share their thoughts on everything from Saturday night entertainment and gritty dramas, to hard-hitting documentaries and the biggest news stories from the week.
If you missed the third installment last week (29 June) you can catch it again tonight (2 July).
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Celebs, including Emily Atack, Stanley Johnson, Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo, Kelly Osbourne and members of Westlife, among others, will feature in the episode and try their hand at critiquing the week's TV.
Shows under scrutiny include Love Island, The Nile: Egypt's Great River with Bettany Hughes, Nigella: At My Table, The Wonderful World of Chocolate, Life (with David Attenborough), The Chase and Fatal Attraction.
When is it on TV?
A repeat of the third episode of the series will air tonight (Tue 2 July) on Channel 4seven at 9pm.
Episode four will air on Channel 4 on Friday (5 July) at 9pm.