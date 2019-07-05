Celebrity Gogglebox: Jessie J, Martin Kemp and Rylan Clark-Neal scrutinise the week's TV
The return of Gogglebox last month has seen a rolling cast of celebrity faces star in a brand new series, scrutinising the week's TV.
The hit programme has swapped its regulars in favour of some famous folk, who are trying their hand at being armchair critics.
Comical opinions
The series kicked off with the likes of Chris Eubank, Rylan Clark-Neal, Nick Grimshaw and Little Mix taking to their armchairs to dish out their opinions on some of the week's biggest and best shows on telly.
Throughout the series, the rolling cast will share their thoughts on everything from Saturday night entertainment and gritty dramas, to hard-hitting documentaries and the biggest news stories from the week.
Tonight's (6 July) fourth installment will see a cast including Jessie J, Martin Kemp, Rylan Clark-Neal, Stanley Johnson and Denise Van Outen, among others, critique the week's TV, offering some comical opinions on various shows.
Among the shows under scrutiny this week will be Countdown, Trevor McDonald's Indian Train Adventure, Titanic, First Dates and Serengeti.
When is it on TV?
The fourth episode of the new series will air tonight (6 July) at 9pm on Channel 4.