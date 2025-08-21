The doors to The Traitors cast are set to be thrown open for some very special guests this October. An all-star version of the beloved BBC game show is set to arrive.

Claudia Winkleman will be on hosting duties for the very first edition of The Celebrity Traitors. Running for a slightly-shorter stint of nine episodes, the show will see the famous faces competing to win a cash prize of up to £100,000 for a charity of their choice.

Speaking about the new show, Claudia said: “We’re incredibly lucky these brilliant people have said yes. I’d love to say we’ll take it easy on them and they’ll just wander round the castle and eat toast for a couple of weeks but that would be a lie.”

A first look at the show has been offered up by the BBC as it confirmed it will begin in October. An exact date is set to be confirmed in due course, so keep your eyes peeled.

Remind yourself of who is in the cast of the very first version of The Celebrity Traitors.

Alan Carr TV comedy icon Alan Carr is among the cast of Celebrity Traitors.

Cat Burns Singer Cat Burns is heading to The Traitors castle for Celebrity Traitors - and has been confirmed for the cast.

Celia Imrie Bridget Jones and Mama Mia star Celia Imrie is part of the cast of Celebrity Traitors. She is heading to the Traitors castle!