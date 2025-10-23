Another week on Celebrity Traitors has come to an end - with a twist 🚨📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors has left viewers on another cliffhanger.

Three players are at risk of murder after a dastardly twist.

The Traitors will ‘murder’ their victim face-to-face - next week.

If you thought that the Celebrity Traitors couldn’t get more dramatic, think again. After the breath-taking roundtable last night, fans might not have expected that to be topped - but the show has plenty up its sleeves.

The fate of Mark Bonnar and David Olusoga was revealed after the double deadlock vote. Claudia unveiled the ‘chests of chance’ but it left viewers split.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a bad night for the faithful on the whole, as three more left during tonight’s episode (October 23). Read my full recap here.

Celebrity Traitors leaves fans on huge cliffhanger - again

Claudia Winkelman hosts The Celebrity Traitors | BBC

The three players at risk of being murdered faced a potential face-to-face murder as the show left viewers on yet another agonising cliffhanger. After the mission earlier in the day, the players on the losing team were put at risk of being murdered - aside from Jonathan Ross of course.

Unsurprisingly, the BBC did not reveal which of the three players - Kate Garraway, Lucy Beaumont, or Nick Mohammed - would be the traitors next victim. As darkness fell on the Traitors Castle, the shortlisted trio received a letter from Claudia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It told them that they had to head back to the chessboard to discover their fate. If they turn around and see Claudia they are safe, however the murdered player would get to look in the Traitors' eyes as they discover their fate.

Viewers will have to wait until next Wednesday (October 29) to find out which of the three will be leaving. The show is heading on its usual weekly break, since it has just two episodes per week instead of three.

Celebrity Traitors is due to start at 9pm on October 29 and will be broadcast on BBC One, as well as iPlayer. The final of the show is due to take place on November 7.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.