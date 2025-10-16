Celebrity Traitors will return for another episode and the start time has been confirmed 📺🚨

Celebrity Traitors will be back in a few hours.

The hit show has raised the stakes this week.

But when can you watch the next episode?

The dust has barely settled on a brutal triple exit from the Traitors Castle but it is almost time for the next episode. Viewers were left ‘in tears’ and unable to ‘stop laughing’ at a hilarious moment on the show last night.

Claudia Winkleman will be welcoming audiences back for another instalment of Celebrity Traitors this evening. After a quiet start in the first week, the second has really started to up the stakes.

Suspicion is growing and could the faithfuls be closing in on the traitors? Fans will not want to miss the next episode of the hit BBC show.

What time does Celebrity Traitors start today?

The Celebrity Traitors returns after an almost week-long cliffhanger. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

The show is preparing its second and final episode of the week, but will it manage to match the absolute carnage of Wednesday’s instalment? You will have to find out in a few hours.

Celebrity Traitors will be back this evening (October 16) and it is set to begin at 9pm once again. It will be broadcast on BBC One and can also be watched live on iPlayer.

The episode is due to run for approximately an hour and will finish at 10pm. If you can’t watch it live, it will also be available on demand later via iPlayer and the previous three episodes are already on it.

A brief preview for the episode has been released, via Radio Times , and it reads: “As the players fall deeper into the game, a new day brings new suspicions among the faithful.

“The mission forces the celebrities to communicate in a way no one expected and with the murdering hour approaching, the players take their seats at the round table. Will the faithful work as a team to uncover a traitor, or will the traitors' power grow stronger?”

When is Celebrity Traitors on next?

Once again, another week in the Traitors Castle is over before you’ve ever realised it has begun. The show has just two episodes per week, unlike the regular version’s generous three.

It means that by the time Celebrity Traitors has returned to start another week of action, it is basically already over. Fans can expect it to return next Wednesday (October 22) and it will start at 9pm again.

