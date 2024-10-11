If you’re worrying about how to keep the family entertained while you’re busying away preparing for Christmas 2024, allow us to give you some suggestions around the North East.

From Hartlepool’s annual pantomime at the Town Hall Theatre to the incredible theatrical work of Slava’s Snowshow in Sunderland, we’ve taken a look across the area to pick 19 festive events for all the family, so you can concentrate on preparing for the busy day.

Many of the events are free, however in the event that you stumble across something that does involve a ticket, many of them can be purchased through Skiddle or at the local box offices in your area.

Here are our top picks for festive events in the region.

1 . Fenwick Christmas Window What will Fenwick's theme be for their Christmas window in 2024? The grand reveal will be streamed on Fenwick's social media platforms on November 3 2024 at 6:30pm before opening to the public on November 4 2024. | National World Photo Sales

2 . A Christmas Carol: The Immersive Experience Walkabout returns with an innovative, thrilling, immersive take on the beloved Dickens classic, beating their record for the UK's largest work of immersive student theatre at Dunelm House, County Durham from November 9 to November 30 2024. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Ice Skating at Life Science Centre Glide, Spin, and Sparkle on Life’s Outdoor Ice Rink! Experience the magic of winter on Life Science Centre's beloved open-air ice rink, a festive highlight in Newcastle’s calendar. Set against the enchanting backdrop of Times Square, this real ice rink promises fun for skaters of all ages and abilities from November 9 2024 to January 5 2025. | Peter Atkinson Photo Sales