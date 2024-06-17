George Heron welcomed Chris Beattie to their group and are set to welcome other stars | George Heron

George Heron has revealed the Cleadon Little Theatre will receive a Coronation Street star at the arts centre ahead of recording a film

Members of the Cleadon Little Theatre are preparing to receive members of the Coronation Street cast at a series of workshops and performances.

George Heron, 62 who grew up in Wenlock Road, Simonside, South Shields, told the Shields Gazette about upcoming plans to host Ian Puleston Davies, who has offered his help to the theatre.

A roof repair is set to cost the arts centre £40,000, with members of the public asked for their help in maintaining the historic building, which has been a staple of Cleadon for the past 80 years.

George said: “As the orchestrator of getting Ian to come work with us, I can say it’s a massive feather in the cap to have him come to work with us. I have also had Chris Beattie who played ‘Gerry’ in Purely Belter spend some time with us as he lives in the north east.

“Steve Arnold who played Ashley in Coronation Street is a regular visitor of the theatre with his touring show and we are looking forward to hosting Stephan Peddie, as well as Mike Millican, who have both agreed to visit us in the near future.”

George, who has appeared in ITV’s Vera and The Bay, is part of the team making a movie called Wenlock Road, set in the 1970s. The story shows how George grows up in a hostile environment but escapes the abuse when he leaves to join the Royal Navy aged 16. For most of his young life George was told repeatedly by his parents and school teachers that he would amount to nothing. George however wanted to prove them all wrong.

He previously told the Shields Gazette: “The film will be shot in black and white to give it a gritty feel and the only scene to be filmed in colour will be the dramatic end scene which sees me visit my parents graves in present day to ask them about the abuse. In this film I play my father, the abuser, which is ironic and it will be a challenge for me."