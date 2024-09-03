There’s still plenty of music heading to the North East of England before the end of 2024, despite the festival season coming to a close.

As the nights draw darker earlier and Autumn feels close by, those in Newcastle, Middlesbrough, Darlington and surrounding areas still have a decent amount of entertainment to contend with before the always frantic Christmas rush takes place in December.

From hallowed names such as Robert Plant and Steve Hackett to soon-to-be household names like Nia Archives or Twin Atlantic, we’ve rounded up 19 of our picks for shows taking place around the area - tickets for all of which can be bought through Ticketmaster or TicketWeb.

But have we missed out on a show in the area that you’re heading to? Let us know by leaving a comment down below or, if you’re a promoter, contact the writer of this article to be included in the next roundup of shows in the North East.

1 . The Jesus and Mary Chain One of the shoegaze movements biggest acts, The Jesus and Mary Chain are the second act from the scene that celebrates itself to perform in the North East this year, with a date at Newcastle's NX on December 8 2024. | Provided Photo Sales

2 . Ride That other shoegaze act performing in the North East? That would be Ride, who are set to performing at the Boiler Shop in Newcastle on September 7 2024. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . The Libertines The Libertines are set for two performances in the North East before the end of 2024, with Pete and Carl set for dates at NX in Newcastle on November 5 and then the Stockton Globe on November 18 2024. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales