With it being a week before Christmas Day 2024, there is of course going to be some last minute shopping before the big day - but what to get the musical fan in your life?

What about a ticket to one of the many shows coming to the North East of England in 2025?

Be it bidding farewell to Torvill and Dean as they pass through Newcastle on their tour, through to the hometown boy done good, Sam Fender, performing at St James Park and The Prat Pack rolling into Sunderland, we’ve picked 31 huge musical events taking place in the region across the next 12 months.

Tickets for many of the shows are available now through either Ticketmaster, See Tickets or for those more theatrical productions, ATG Tickets.

But what have we picked from the North East of England that we think is worth checking out in 2025? Read on to find out!

Olly Murs Pop sensation Olly Murs is set to light up the Utilita Arena on May 4 with his infectious energy and chart-topping hits. Known for his cheeky charisma and captivating live performances, Olly promises an unforgettable night of singalong anthems and feel-good vibes.

Kylie Minogue The pop icon herself, Kylie Minogue, will grace the stage at the Utilita Arena on May 17. With a career spanning decades and a back catalog of timeless hits like "Can't Get You Out of My Head" and "Padam Padam," this is your chance to see a true legend in action. Glamour, glitter, and unforgettable moments await in Newcastle!

Deacon Blue Scotland's beloved Deacon Blue are bringing their soulful anthems and timeless classics to Newcastle's Utilita Arena on October 6. From the soaring "Dignity" to the heartfelt "Real Gone Kid," this promises to be a night of nostalgia and pure musical magic

Marti Pellow Join Marti Pellow for an intimate evening filled with hits and heartfelt stories as he takes over the Utilita Arena on October 30. The iconic voice behind Wet Wet Wet's classics like "Love Is All Around" will captivate fans with his incredible vocals and charismatic charm in this must-see show.