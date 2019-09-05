Crime writer set for success with launch of second 'killer thriller' novel this year

Crime writer Pamela Murray with her debut book, Murderland

Pamela Murray, whose debut novel, Murderland, came out in June this year is due to publish her second title on Tuesday, September 10.

The 66-year-old wrote the ‘edge of your seat crime thriller’ in just two and a half months, after signing a deal with independent crime fiction publishers, Bloodhound Books.

Bloodline, a prequel to the original tale, follows detectives, DI Joe Burton and DS Sally Fielding - who happens to hail from East Boldon - as they find themselves looking into another unsolved murder and unpicking a ‘web of lies and deciet’.

The cover of Pamela Murray's second book, Bloodline out on September 10.

Fans of the first book will recognise the case, says the West Boldon author.

“I wrote them back to back,” she explained.

“I mentioned a case which they had just finished so I thought I would write about that, and the second one leads onto the third, so it’s a trilogy.”

Pamela continued: “Murderland has been very well received, the response has been really good. I’ve seen some advance reviews for the new one and it’s probably even more positive.”

With her third novel already wrapped up and ready for release in December 2019, and a fourth in the pipeline, Pamela is looking ahead to a promising life as a writer.

“I’ve got quite a few ideas for more books,” she said.

“The fourth one is going to be different, with new characters; it’s a good idea to try something different to show that you can do it.”

She continued: “I have got the time now I’m retired and writing has stopped me going back to work - hopefully this is the start of my full-time writing career.”

Her ultimate career goal? To see a copy of her novel at The Word in South Shields, after she spent years working for South Tyneside library in her younger days.

“It would be nice to see the book there,” she added. “It would be like coming full circle.”