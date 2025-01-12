Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Dancing on Ice cast includes a footballer, TV stars and an Olympian ⛸

Dancing on Ice is back with 11 new contestants.

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern will host the ITV show.

The cast includes a Traitors favourite, soap stars and even a former footballer.

The cast for Dancing on Ice 2025 has been confirmed and it includes some eye-catching names. From a former finalist on The Traitors to one of Britain’s most successful Olympians.

One time Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas won the competition last year, but who will take the crown next? The full line-up has been revealed and we’ve rounded it up for you to get familiar with them.

ITV has confirmed the start time for Dancing on Ice this weekend. It is a big weekend for competition shows - with The Masked Singer having aired last night as well.

Sam Aston - Coronation Street

Soap fans will recognise Sam from his iconic role as Chesney on Corrie. He has played the role since 2003 - after appearing in Where the Heart Is and The Bill.

He is partnered with Molly Lanaghan.

Charlie Brooks - EastEnders

Another favourite from the world of soaps, Charlie will be jumping over from BBC to compete on Dancing on Ice. She has played Janine Butcher on the show in multiple spells between 1999 and 2022.

She is partnered with Eric Radford.

Dan Edgar - The Only Way is Essex

Reality star Dan becomes the latest TOWIE member to take on the Dancing on Ice challenge. He has been a regular on the ITV2 show since 2015.

He is partnered with Vanessa Jones.

Anton Ferdinand - ex-Footballer

The younger brother of Manchester United legend Rio, Anton also had a long career as a footballer. He played for clubs such as West Ham United, Sunderland and Queens Park Rangers - since retiring he has worked as a pundit for TalkSport.

He is partnered with Annette Dytrt.

Chelsee Healy - Waterloo Road/ Hollyoaks

Actor Chelsee has been confirmed to be taking part in Dancing on Ice in 2025. She is best known for playing Janeece Bryant on Waterloo Road and Goldie McQueen in Hollyoaks, she also had a stint on Casualty.

She is partnered with Andy Buchanan.

Josh Jones - comedian

Stand-up comedian Josh will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2025. He has appeared on such shows as 8 Out of 10 Cats, Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club and more.

He is partnered with Tippy Packard.

Ferne McCann - TV personality

Ferne will likely be a familiar face to regular TV watchers, she was a one-time member of The Only Way is Essex and also competed in I’m a Celebrity in 2015, finishing third.

She is partnered with Brendyn Hatfield.

Mollie Pearce - The Traitors

A favourite from last year’s season of The Traitors, Mollie was the runner-up - having believed that fellow player Harry was a faithful. It led to an emotional conclusion to the 2024 version of the BBC show.

She is partnered with Colin Grafton.

Steve Redgrave - Olympian

One of Britain’s most decorated Olympians, Steve won five consecutive gold medals in rowing between 1984 and 2000. His final medal came at the games in Sydney.

He is partnered with Vicky Ogden.

Michaela Strachan - TV presenter

Audiences will likely best recognise Michaela as one of the co-presenters of Springwatch on BBC. She has been one of the presenters since 2011 and has also presented other shows like The Really Wild Show.

She is partnered with Mark Hanretty.

Chris Taylor - Love Island

Viewers will best recognise Chris from his multiple stints on Love Island on ITV2. He first appeared on the fifth season in 2019 and then again on Love Island: All Stars in 2024.

He is partnered with Vanessa Butcher.

Are you planning on watching Dancing on Ice in 2025? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected].