A Northumbrian Water employee couldn’t believe his luck when he happened to bump into British film and television actor and presenter Danny Dyer - out and about in South Shields.

45-year-old Danny, posed for a photo with the Northumbrian Water employee named John, right outside of the entrance to The Dunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Northumbrian Water, John chatted to Danny to find out why he was visiting the coastal town. Danny revealed that he was filming for a new documentary.

Northumbrian Water employee meeting British actor, Danny Dyer.

Most Popular

Danny, who played the role of Mick Carter in Eastenders from 2013 until 2022, when his character was presumed dead - leaving the role open to Danny possibly returning in the future. Apparently, Danny gave his opinion on Eastenders while chatting with John.

Northumbrian Water posted the image to Facebook with the full caption: “You wouldn’t Adam and Eve who our John bumped into yesterday while working in South Shields! It was only this proper geezer, Danny Dyer!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was having a butchers about the place for a new documentary he’s filming coming out in the summer and chatted to our John for a bit...including giving his insiders opinion on EastEnders!”