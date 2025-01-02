Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sky Sports will be showing the darts semi-finals live tonight

Just four players are left standing at the World Championship.

Luke Littler, Stephen Bunting, Chris Dobey and Michael van Gerwen are in the semi-finals.

Sky has announced coverage plans for tonight.

The PDC Darts World Championship has reached the sharp end of the competition. After a blockbuster day of action at Alexandra Palace on New Year’s Day - the semi-finals are set to take place tonight (January 2).

Just four players have been left standing as the drama really started to heat up after Christmas. Reigning champion Luke Humphries was knocked out in the fourth round - and plenty of the other seeds, including 2023 winner Michael Smith, were sent tumbling in the early rounds.

The sport’s blockbuster young star Luke Littler will face fan favourite Stephen Bunting, while three time champion Michael van Gerwen will take on Chris Dobey. But you might be wondering how you can tune in.

How to watch the darts semi-finals tonight?

Sky Sports has carried coverage of the whole competition once again in December 2024 and January 2025. The TV broadcast is scheduled to start at 7.30pm tonight (2 January).

The first match is due to start at 7.45pm and the second is scheduled for 9.15pm. However that could change depending on how long the first semi-final lasts for.

If you don’t have a subscription to Sky Sports, you can also watch it on NOW TV - if you have a sports pass. It will be shown live on NOW, so you can watch the action as it happens.

What channel is the darts on January 2?

For those who have a Sky Sports subscription, you might be wondering what channel the semi-final is on. Sky Sports Darts (the temporarily rebranded Sky Sports F1) will of course be showing it live - on 406 for Sky users - and also Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401).

