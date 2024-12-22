Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Death in Paradise is back for its annual Christmas special

It is a new look for the show with Don Gilet joining the cast.

He will play the new detective Mervin Wilson.

A new era of Death in Paradise will begin tonight (December 22) as the latest detective arrives in the Caribbean from the UK. It follows the departure of Ralf Little earlier this year.

Don Gilet becomes the latest British star to make the journey across the Atlantic. He is the fifth actor to take on the lead role in Death in Paradise.

The BBC has confirmed the scheduling plans for the Christmas special of the beloved crime drama. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Death in Paradise Christmas special on?

Don Gilet in Death in Paradise. | Lou Denim/ BBC

The latest festive episode of the beloved crime drama will arrive a bit earlier than you might expect in 2024. It will kick-off the Christmas week tonight (December 22) amid the very stacked line-up of shows on BBC this year.

It is scheduled to air at 8.30pm today on BBC One, the episode is scheduled to last for 90 minutes. Death in Paradise will be followed by the news at 10pm, while a Beyond Paradise festive special is also scheduled for later in the week.

What to expect from the Death in Paradise Christmas special?

For this year’s trip to Saint Marie, a holidaymaker is found dead on the beach fresh from performing karaoke dressed as Santa but the departure of Neville Parker (Ralf Little) has left the police team shorthanded. But with the pressure mounting Commissioner Selwyn Patterson is relieved to discover that a British detective is holidaying on the island.

The BBC adds: “Following a somewhat disappointing solo trip, DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) is aboard a flight back home to London ready to take off, when he is informed by his boss that he needs to stay on Saint Marie - whether he likes it or not…

“Reluctantly extending his stay, Mervin is thrown in at the deep end following the report of a second Santa shooting, this time that of celebrity songwriter Tony Hurst.”

What are you most excited to watch on the TV this Christmas?