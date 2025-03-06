Dragons Den: who is on the BBC show tonight? Episode 10 line-up
- Dragons Den is in its 20th series on the BBC.
- The latest episode will see more entrepreneurs enter the den.
- It includes a 15-year-old and a ‘plastic-free’ soap brand.
A fresh group of entrepreneurs will step into the Dragons Den tonight. The long-running show is now in its 20th series on the BBC.
The dragons will cast their eyes over a range of new ideas - including ‘plastic-free’ soap. It will be followed by The Apprentice, which was rocked by a shock departure last week.
But what can you expect from Dragons Den this week? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is entering Dragons Den this week?
Now in its 20th series, the iconic BBC show is airing episodes throughout early 2025. The 10th episode of the season will air today (March 6) at 8pm.
But what kind of businesses will be featured in tonight’s instalment? On its website the BBC teases: “Tonight, a plastic-free soap brand hopes to clean up with the Dragons, and the entrepreneurs behind mouldable fixing sticks claim they’ve found an alternative to glue. A 15-year-old enters the Den to help pitch a football board game, and a micro camper van business drives a hard bargain, but will any offers be made?”
Which Dragons are in the Den this week?
The line-up has seen some special guests throughout the 20th series so far - including the likes of Joe Wicks. For the 10th episode, the line-up in the den will be: Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.
But will they invest in any of the entrepreneurs this week? You will have to tune in to BBC One at 8pm tonight.
