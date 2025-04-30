No sooner have the kids gone back to school after the Easter holidays than it's time to start planning activities again, as the Early May Bank Holiday is upon us (May 5, 2025).

You may have already exhausted some of your options over the Easter break, so here are some last-minute ideas for things to do in the North East before the next public holiday at the end of May.

We've compiled a list of all-ages activities to fill the upcoming long weekend in Newcastle, Sunderland, Hartlepool, Northumberland, and the surrounding area.

What's more, most of the events we've chosen are either free or have a nominal entry fee, so you won't break the bank if your main goal this year is to save for that big family summer holiday.

So, what has quickly caught our attention to help occupy the little ones (or those older ones who get bored easily) over the next bank holiday in the North East? Read on for our suggestions!

1 . Slice Wars (May 2 - May 3 2025) Prepare for a pizza showdown at Wylam Brewery's Slice Wars! Witness the masters of pizza battle it out to be crowned the best in the galaxy. Grab your tokens, sample the slices (vegan and veggie options available!), and cast your vote. Dogs and families welcome, and fancy dress is encouraged 📌 Wylam Brewery, Claremont Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 4BZ.

2 . Magic Weekend @ St. James' Park (May 3 and May 4 2025) Calling all sports fans! Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle, bringing six thrilling Super League clashes to the pitch at St. James' Park. Enjoy the action and explore the incredible Fan Zone at Strawberry Place, featuring live entertainment, special guests, competitions, and food and drink stalls. An electric atmosphere awaits 📌 St. James' Park, Barrack Rd, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4ST.

3 . Leap Then Look | Play Interact Explore (until June 1 2025) Engage with contemporary art through play and interaction at the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art's Leap Then Look | Play Interact Explore exhibition, running until June 1st, 2025 📌 Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, Gateshead Quays, South Shore Rd, Gateshead, NE8 3BA.