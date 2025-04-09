We are midway through the Easter half-term holidays and if you’ve run out of ideas what to do with the younger family members the second half of the holidays, this might be for you.

With Easter ‘springing’ up very shortly this year, there are plenty of activities - many of which free or for a nominal amount - taking place across the region this year, from egg trails to Easter pantos (involving Katie Price , might we add) and the chance to meet Paddington in one location.

We’ve scoured event listings to bring to you our 29 picks for family-friendly activities taking place across the North East before the holidays finish, that won’t be a chore for older family members either.

So what caught our eye to make the second half of the Easter half-term a lot easier for your family and friends? Read on to find out!

1 . Children’s Easter Nest Making (Fenwick - April 16 - 18 2025) Get crafty this Easter at Fenwick! Join in a special workshop where children can get hands-on creating their very own Easter nests. This is a delightful activity for little ones to embrace the spirit of the season and take home a lovely, handmade creation. Perfect for sparking creativity and enjoying some Easter fun. 📍 39 Northumberland St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 7AS | Canva Photo Sales

2 . Egg-citing Easter (Life Science Centre - 12 – 27 April 2025) Prepare for an egg-citing Easter adventure at the Life Science Centre! Throughout the Easter break, the centre will be buzzing with themed activities that blend science and seasonal fun. Discover interactive exhibits with an Easter twist, perfect for curious minds of all ages to learn and explore during the holidays. 📍 Life Science Centre, Times Square, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 4EP. | Life Centre Photo Sales

3 . Create Your Own Artist’s Book (Hatton Gallery - April 24 2025) Unleash your inner artist at the Hatton Gallery with a unique family workshop focused on creating your own artist's book. This hands-on session offers a wonderful opportunity to explore creativity and design, resulting in a personal and artistic keepsake. A stimulating activity for families to enjoy together. 📍 Hatton Gallery, King's Road, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 7RU. | Canva Photo Sales