Lighthouse Family announce new date after selling out Newcastle City Hall show

North East band Lighthouse Family have announced a new tour for early next year after almost selling out a run of reunion dates.

The band, who had huge success in the '90s with hits such as Lifted, announced in March that they are releasing their first album of new material in 18 years.

Blue Sky In Your Head, their fourth studio album, was due to be released this week on Polydor Records.

The release was accompanied by a UK tour this autumn, including a hometown show at Newcastle City Hall on November 14.

Vocalist Tunde Baiyewu and keyboardist Paul Tucker formed the act in 1993 in Newcastle, after meeting while studying at university and working at the same bar.

Their 1995 debut album Ocean Drive sold more than 1.8 million copies in the UK alone, and established them as a popular easy listening duo.

It was a slow-burning success, going six times platinum while staying in the album charts for almost three years.

The band announced today that the release of the new album has had to be delayed - but made it up for it by revealing a second run of live dates for early next year.

A statement said: "Due to some unforeseen production issues, the release date of Blue Sky In Your Head is moving back to 5th July.

"We are so thankful for all of your support and for waiting so patiently over the last 18 years. We hope this will be worth the wait for you."

The 12 new dates include one at Newcastle City Hall on Friday, February 21. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3, at 10am.